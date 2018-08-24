Bohol experiences fish supply shortage- BFAR-7

The province of Bohol continues to suffer from the expensive cost of fish in the market as a result of supply shortage.

The Bureau of Fisheries and Acquatic Resources in Central Visayas (BFAR-7) has noted a price difference ranging from P70 to P120 per kilo. The bureau observes that fishermen from Bohol sell their catch to buyers in Cebu or directly to resort operators in their area.

Officials from BFAR-7 have invited fish suppliers from other parts of the regions to come to Bohol and sell their products in order to mitigate the effects of increasing prices of fish.