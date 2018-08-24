Cebuanos told to brace for hot weather

Thursday’s temperature of 35.2°C was the hottest that was experienced in Cebu the last two decades.

The heat index was recorded at 42°C at 2 p.m. of the same day (August 23).

Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) Mactan Chief Al Quiblat said the hottest weather in Cebu is 35.6 degrees, which was recorded in 1998.

Quiblat also said El Niño is expected to affect Cebu in November or December. But the dry season, Quiblat explained, may be experienced earlier if there is less rainfall next month.

Pagasa recorded a very low rainfall of only 17 mm this month.

Baltazar Tribunalo Jr., head of the Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office, said he will convene local disaster officer next week to help them prepare caution the possible impact of El Niño.(Jessa)

On the other hand, Apple Tribunalo, Cebu City Agriculture Department head, said that they are ready if the El Niño would hit Cebu before the year ends.

Their office already prepared drums and tanks, which they will distribute to farmers for water storage. / USJ-R Intern Delta Letigio