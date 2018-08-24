PDEA-7 to take Duterte’s criticisms as a challenge – ARD Albiño
Assistant Regional Director Thessa Albiño of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency in Central Visayas (PDEA-7) said that they do not intend to contradict the statement of President Rodrigo Duterte calling agents in Cebu as “addicts.”
Instead, they wanted to take the President’s statement as a challenge for them to work harder.
Albiño said they will launch a more serious campaign against illegal drugs in the region, and conduct an inquiry to determine who among their agents have drug links.
