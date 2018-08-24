Ombudsman orders suspension of Barili Mayor, VM, 3 others

The Office of the Visayas Ombudsman has imposed a six-month suspension for simple neglect of duty of five officials of Barili town, Cebu, including Mayor Marlon Garcia and Vice Mayor Teresito Mariña.

The three other respondents were Councilor Sheila Pason, Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Officer Richel Montemayor, and Disbursing officer Salome Merelos.

The copy of suspension order was served to the town officials today (August 24).

The administrative case resulted from the overpayment of leave credits of Councilor Pason.