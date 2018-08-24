MCPO conducts ocular inspection of proposed government center
The Mandaue City Police Office (MCPO) conducted ocular inspection at the old public market located in Barangay Centro which was destroyed by an earthquake in 2013.
The area will be converted into a government center after Mayor Luigi Quisumbing transferred the market to its previous location near the City Hall building.
President Rodrigo Duterte is expected to attend the groundbreaking of the government center on August 30.
