Cebuana Ando winds up fourth in Asian Games

CEBUANA weightlifter Elreen Ann Ando finished fourth in the women’s 63kg category of weightlifting in the Asian Games in Jakarta, Indonesia on Friday.

The 19-year-old Ando of the University of Cebu finished with a total lift of 201 kilograms. Ando, from Barangay Carreta, is a first timer in the Asian Games.

Topping the event was Olympian Kim Hyo Sim of North Korea, who had a total lift of 250 kg.

Fellow Olympian Hyo Sim Choe took the silver while Thai Rattanawan Wamalun bagged the bronze.