Police seize P1.2M shabu in Mambaling

A 26-year-old man was arrested by anti-drug operatives in Sitio Kahoyan, Barangay Mambaling, Cebu City on Friday morning (August 24).

The suspect was identified as Arnold Lupo, a resident of Sitio Alaska of the same barangay.

He was arrested by the operatives of Drug Enforcement Group (DEG) Visayas and the Drug Enforcement Unit of Cebu City Police Office (CCPO).

Four medium packs of suspected shabu with an estimated worth of P1.2 million were confiscated from Lupo.

While he admitted of using illegal drugs, Lupo denied his involvement in selling drugs.

Lupo is now detained at the jail facility of Cebu City Police Office pending the filing of charges against him.