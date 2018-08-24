Cebu City Sharks’ first home game on Oct. 6

MPBL

The Cebu City Sharks-Casino Ethyl Alcohol are desperately in need of a break in the clouds and is set to get just that as they come home for their very first home game in the Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League Datu Cup on October 6 at the Cebu Coliseum.

This was revealed to Cebu Daily News by a knowledgeable source who has access to information regarding the team’s operations.

The Sharks dropped their second in a row, after narrowly losing to the General Santos Warriors, 66-70, on Thursday night at the Strike Gymnasium in Bacoor. The loss dropped the Sharks to 1-6 (win-loss) for the season, the worst record in the league.

“Siyempre masaya kasi makapaglaro na rin kami sa homecourt namin pero upcoming games namin dalawa pa eh. Papanalunin namin ito para mataas ang kumpyansa pagdating ng Cebu at yung pride andun na rin,” said wingman Iron Suano. “Nakakahiya kasi kapag talo palagi.”

It was another disheartening loss for the Cebu team, which led, 28-26, at halftime but crumbled in the second half yet again. The Sharks faced a 41-48 deficit heading to the last canto but pulled to within two, 61-63, after a bankshot by JR Puerto, 40 seconds to go.

However, Leomer Losentes extended the Warriors’ lead to five with a huge stepback three-pointer but Patrick Cabahug countered with one of his own to keep the Sharks within two, 64-66, 20 ticks to go. But Cebu City fell asleep on the defensive end and failed to check General Santos’ Delmar Mahaling who leaked out for an uncontested layup to push their lead to four, 68-64.

Mahaling and Losentes had 15 points each to lead General Santos.

The Sharks got 21 markers from Cabahug and 10 points from Kevin Villafranca, who was inserted into the game for the very first time in the last four games.