CESAFI BLASTS OFF

SWU takes on CIT-U in double-header opener

Head coach Mike Reyes of the Southwestern University-Phinma Cobras is well aware of the damage rookie wingman Kenny Rogers Rocacurva can do.

And that is why he has placed a target square in the back of the talented youngster in their game against the Cebu Institute of Technology-University Wildcats during the opening day of the 2018 Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation Inc. (Cesafi) men’s basketball tournament today at the Cebu Coliseum.

Game time for the first collegiate game of this season is pegged at 5:30 p.m. that comes after the high school encounter involving the same schools. The opening ceremonies of Cebu’s premier inter-school league starts at 12 noon.

Reyes is adamant the Cobras get their campaign this season off to a great start. And he said that it begins with stopping Rocacurva, the Wildcats’ prized find from Camotes.

“We have to play better than how we played in the Partner’s Cup. We have to limit Rocacurva to have a chance to win. We have nowhere to go but up,” said Reyes, whose team will be leaning on the exploits of guards Shaquille Imperial, William Polican, and Gerald Fernandez, and big man Reeve Ugsang.

On the other end, CIT-U head coach Benjamin Alcaraz said he has instructed his wards to play to win but still bear in mind to enjoy the process.

“We have to stick to our system. We’ve been practicing very hard for several weeks already and I have conditioned the minds of our players to play to win but at the same time, enjoy playing the game,” said Alcaraz.

Rocacurva has been a revelation over the summer, impressing both his teammates and opponents with his scoring ability, which he put on full display in the Partner’s Cup and the Cebu Provincial Governor’s Cup.