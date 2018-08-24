Targeting Cebu’s biz, leisure travel market

SEDA AYALA’s SOFT OPENING

Ayala Land Inc.’s (ALI) homegrown brand, Seda, is poised to capture the business and leisure travel market as Seda Ayala Center Cebu, its biggest property in the Visayas soft opened last August 19.

“Seda targets both business and leisure travelers. Our prime location allows us to capture the business travelers whose offices are within the Cebu Business Park and nearby IT Park,” said Frances Alfafara, director of sales and marketing of Seda Ayala Center Cebu.

Alfafara said the eighth property in the Seda chain will share the seamless experience and unique brand of Filipino Hospitality that Seda is known for across the country.

Seda Ayala Center Cebu is the company’s flagship property in the Visayas.

It has 301 guest rooms located within Cebu Business Park where Ayala Center Cebu is located.

“Seda Ayala Center Cebu is the only hotel within the Cebu Business Park, the preferred location of multinational and international firms. It will target travelers doing business as well as guests on leisure trips,” she said.

Alfafara said they have been receiving requests to reserve guest rooms and functions before the soft opening last August 19.

Seda senior group general manager Andrea Mastellone said Seda entered the industry in 2012 and prioritized on establishing properties in locations such as Bonifacio Global City in Taguig City, Cagayan De Oro and Davao which lacked or needed modern hotel facilities.

Developments in Laguna, Iloilo, Quezon City and Bacolod then followed.

Seda Ayala Center Cebu used to be a hotel managed by an international chain for 20 years.

When it became available last year, Mastellone said it was a signal to establish the Seda brand in the most popular of the business districts in Cebu.

He said the team knew that Seda was ready to compete with all the other established hospitality brands in Metro Cebu considering the brand’s success in all the destinations where it is present.

“Seda is proud of its Filipino DNA and highlights this in its art pieces, furniture and more importantly, its service culture. To ensure memorable guest experiences, we carefully select associates who are empathetic, caring and are naturally hospitable,” he said.

Mastellone said Seda employees undergo consistent training and development so they strive to understand guests’ needs and outdo their expectations.

Employees

Banking on its brand of hospitality and service with 120 employees in their workforce, Mastellone said they expect the hotel to have many repeat guests.

He said repeat business is primarily the result of delightful service from the hotel’s frontline staff.

“The team of Seda ACC is determined to become a market leader and eager to provide the best ‘Filipino Hospitality’ to each traveler walking through our doors,” he said.

Alfafara said 90 percent of the 120 employees are from Cebu while the remaining 10% are from nearby provinces.

“Ayala believes in empowering the community by providing opportunities to the locals,” she said.

Refurbished

The guest rooms, function rooms and amenities are newly-refurbished, drawing from the plans of architect and interior designer Conrad Onglao.

Alfafara said the guest rooms have modern, minimalist layout in “soothing earth colors supported by modern conveniences.”

The function and meeting rooms have also been updated and sport a lighter and brighter look with contemporary finishes and design accents.

The lobby now exhibits Seda’s signature open layout and reflects the most striking change with expanded seating and the reception area flowing seamlessly into the bank of iMacs for free use of guests at the e-lounge and the all-day dining facility, Misto.

Soft opening

Alfafara said a few guest floors and meeting rooms are now available as they soft opened on August 19.

The hotel’s Misto restaurant is likewise open and serves buffet breakfast daily from 6 to 10 a.m. while lunch and dinner are available for ala carte orders.

Alfafara said the hotel’s Sampaguita Grand Ballroom will be available by Sept. 1 and the remaining guest floors will be made available for the grand opening on the fourth quarter of 2018.