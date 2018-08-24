Pepe Herrera and Ritz Azul play romantic leads in new film

DO you need to pretend to be someone you are not for the one you love?

This is the story of Jess who is willing to give everything for Veronica in the romantic comedy, “The Hopeful Romantic.”

Starring Pepe Herrera and Ritz Azul, the movie will open on September 12 in cinemas nationwide.

Regal Films officially released the full trailer via Facebook on August 22. The movie is directed by Topel Lee.

The trailer shows Jess waiting for the right woman to come to his life. “ Inaantay ko true love ko, okay? ‘Pag nahanap ko na siya saka ko na ibibigay ang sarili ko,” he tells his friends.

One day, he meets Veronica and Jess believes that she is the right woman for him.

“Di mo ba ko tatanungin about myself?” Veronica asks.

“Ay di na. Mahal naman kita maging sino ka man,” he answers.

What Veronica knows about Jess is that he is a rich man with a luxury car and a big house. Whenever they go out, Jess pays for everything.

But Jess’ friends are worried about him.

“Delikado ginagawa mo. Mauubos mo kabuhayan mo niyan. Hindi ka mayaman. Wala ka talagang kotse, wala kang sariling bahay,” one of them warns Jess.

“The Hopeful Romantic” is the first film of Azul, who transferred to ABS-CBN from TV5 in 2016. It is also Herrera’s first lead film.

A theater actor, Herrera is known among TV audiences for playing Benny, the main sidekick of Coco Martin’s character, Cardo Dalisay in the network’s top-rating series, “Ang Probinsyano.”