‘Miss Granny’ earns 7.8M on opening day

SARAH Geronimo’s newest movie “Miss Granny” earned P7.8 million during its opening day on August 22, Wednesday.

Viva Films officially announced the opening gross on its Instagram account last Thursday.

“Tumatak sa puso’t isipan! MARAMING SALAMAT sa pagtangkilik sa sariling atin! Watch Sarah Geronimo at her best in #MissGrannyPH! Now showing cinemas nationwide,” the post reads.

The Popstar Royalty also expressed gratitude through an Instagram story last Thursday.

“Maraming salamat po,” she said.

An adaptation of the South Korean 2014 film with the same title, “Miss Granny” is the story of a grandmother named Fely (played by Nova Villa) who, after having to deal with a family conflict, magically regains her youthful appearance when she has her picture taken in a photo studio.

Fely transforms into the young Audrey (Geronimo) who joins the band of Fely’s apo, Jeboy (James Reid).

“Miss Granny” is directed by Joyce Bernal and produced by Viva Films.