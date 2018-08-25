Police looking at Cebu drug trade’s Mindanao link

POLICE have coordinated with people in private and public ports and have deployed intelligence operatives in these areas to gather information and even stop the possible flow of illegal drugs in Cebu from Mindanao.

Senior Supt. Manuel Abrugena, Cebu Provincial Police Office director, said that these are the actions done to look into the possibility that drugs in Cebu have come from Mindanao.

Abrugena said these actions were done after the arrest of an alleged member of the Parojinog group, Jurilyn Pagalan, 37, during a one big-time operation in Talisay City on Thursday where at least P1.5 million worth of drugs were confiscated.

Abrugena said that during the debriefing Pagalan admitted that the drugs seized in previous operations came from her.

Abrugena said that aside from coordinating with public and private ports, they were also monitoring remnants of the Parojinog group and other groups in Cebu.

As authorities were trying to find out where the flow of drugs in Cebu are coming from, Cebu City police on Friday arrested Rolly Laborte of Sitio Ponce in Barangay Tejero and Arnold Lupo of Barangay Mambaling in separate anti-drug operations.

Police confiscated P384,000 worth of suspected shabu from Laborte while P1.2 million worth of suspected shabu was taken from Lupo.