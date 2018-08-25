Davide on Loot: No problem as long as he performs his duty as mayor

AS long as Daanbantayan Mayor Vicente Loot performs his duty as a public official, then there is no problem with him not being physically present at the mayor’s office.

This was in essence of what Cebu Gov. Hilario Davide III said about reports of Loot not being in his office because he had gone in hiding as he feared for his safety.

“As long as he transacts official business, he continues to perform his work as mayor, mahimo ra man na … sa balay lang (I think it can still be done in the house),” said Davide, who also pointed out that he did not receive a request from Loot to be on leave.

He, however, said that he understood Loot’s situation, who only wanted to protect himself from the alleged threats he had received.

“Of course, I can understand him because he believes nga naay threats sa iyang kinabuhi. Mas secured lang siya sa iyang balay (He just feels more secure in his home),” Davide added.

Although Vice Mayor Gilbert Arrabis said he had not received any instructions from the mayor, he continued to do his duty as the town’s vice mayor.

“Wala. Padayon ra man ko sa akong trabaho as vice mayor, especially as presiding officer sa konseho (I had not received any instructions from him, and I continue my duty as the vice mayor especially as the presiding officer of the town council),” Arrabis said.

He said that he had not seen the mayor for quite a while but documents with the mayor’s signature had been submitted at the Council.

For their part, Daanbantayan Police Station chief, Senior Insp. Adrian Nalua assured the safety of Mayor Loot, who had been hiding for months after receiving threats to his life.

“He doesn’t have to be afraid. As long as he’s within our area of jurisdiction, we can secure him,” said Nalua.

He said the local police received a report from a staff of a resort regarding unidentified men who were looking for Loot last June.

Nalua said they recorded the report, validated it but found no evidence to support the claims.

The police chief said he has not seen Loot since then nor received a communication from the latter.

“I personally have no idea about his whereabouts. We just communicate through his staff now,” Nalua said.

He, however, assured the public that the local police and officials of Daanbantayan continue to collaborate to ensure the safety of everyone.

Senior Supt. Manuel Abrugena, the director of Cebu Provincial Police Office, said on Friday that they had not received any reports that the controversial mayor is now hiding.

“Wala po naman tayong na-receive na report na nagtatago siya. I immediately called the chief of police in Daanbantayan at ang sabi niya na the mayor is still doing his function as local chief,” said Abrugena.

Cebu Board Member Sun Shimura, said his stepdad has decided to shy away from the eyes of the public to protect himself, his family, and his constituents.

The board member, however, stressed that Loot still functions as mayor of Daanbantayan town and has been attending to paper works in a place he declined to reveal for safety reasons.

Loot, he said, has also sent persons to represent him in the different activities and gatherings of the municipality.

Shimura said Loot and his family have been badly affected by insinuations of President Rodrigo Duterte that the mayor was involved in the illegal drugs trade.