President’s accusation a challenge to PDEA to do better – Albaño

ANTI-NARCOTICS agents in Central Visayas did not feel bad when President Rodrigo Duterte collectively tagged them as drug addicts and involved in the trade of illegal drugs.

Instead, they are taking it as a challenge to do better in their job, said Thess Albaño, the assistant regional director of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency in Central Visayas (PDEA-7).

“Dili namo kontrahon ang statement sa Presidente. Pero amu nang himuong dakung hagit nga kinahanglan mi mag tarong sa among gipang buhat,” Albaño said in an interview on Friday.

(We will not contradict the President but will instead take his accusations as a challenge for us to do better in our job)

Duterte made the allegation when he spoke before 200 mayors during a meeting organized by the League of Municipalities of the Philippines (LMP) last Tuesday (August 21) at the Radisson Blu Hotel.

Albaño said that what the President wanted is for them to do their job well in arresting high value targets as well as to intensify their internal cleansing.

Albaño admitted that after President Duterte’s scathing remarks, their Regional Director immediately ordered a surprised drug test for all PDEA-7 personnel from the provincial up to the regional level.

“We do this drug testing para mailhan jud nga walay adik sa among line,”Albaño said.

PDEA personnel who were on duty when the drug test was conducted were ordered to go to the nearest drug testing centers to undergo a drug test.

“Yes, humana sila tanan ug drug test,” said Albaño adding that it is the only way to regain the public’s trust following Duterte’s stinging remarks.

Meanwhile, Albaño said they are currently conducting an inhouse investigation to unmask the rotten eggs in their agency.

She also urged those who are interested to pursue a career as an anti-narcotics agent to join the PDEA Academy which she said, is open to everyone.