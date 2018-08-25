Cops tag 2 persons of interest in Tecson’s slay

THE Cebu Provincial Police Office (CPPO) said it has already identified at least two “persons of interest” in the killing of Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) agent Von Rian Tecson.

“May mga persons of interest na po tayong tinututukan. ’Yun ay based sa aming imbestigasyon, dalawang tao ang initial na tinitingnan natin,” said CCPO director, Senior Superintendent Manuel Abrugena.

(We now have persons of interests. Based on our initial investigation, we have identified two persons that might have a hand in Tecson’s killing)

The provincial police director issued the statement after he met for the first time on Friday the members of the Special Investigation Task Group assigned to investigate the ambush-slay of Tecson.

Tecson died inside his vehicle when he was waylaid by at least three unidentified assailants past 12 noon of Aug. 8 in Barangay Perrelos, Carcar City.

The anti-narcotics agent sustained multiple gunshot wounds on different parts of his body.

Abrugena said they are now in the process of inviting the two persons of interest whose identity Abrugena refused to divulge pending investigation.

“We have the name already. However, I cannot divulge their identity since our investigation is still on going,” said Abrugena.

Abrugena however, believes that one of them could be one of the three attackers of Tecson.

“Isa dun ang sinasabi na ’yung taong lumapit doon sa sasakyan ni Tecson at sinasabing bumaril mismo sa victim. ’Yung isa na person of interest ay posibleng cohort o look out (of the gunman),” said Abrugena.

(One of the two persons of interest is identified as the one who approached the vehicle of Tecson and shot the victim. The other person of interest on the other hand, is possibly the cohort or the look out)

Abrugena said that the ambush-slay of Tecson could bve related to his work as a PDEA agent.

“Sinusundan pa rin natin ang claim ni SPO1 Von Tecson (Von Rian’s older brother) na work-related po itong nangyari sa kapatid niya,” said

Abrugena.

(We are still looking on the claims of SPO1 Von Tecson that the killing of his younger brother is work-related)