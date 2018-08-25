2 nabbed in Talisay drugs bust
A mother and his son were arrested in a drug bust on August 24, Friday evening in Sitio Rattan, Barangay Tangke, Talisay City.
Suspects were identified as Marlyn Mangaran, 40, and her 18-year-old son Hardy.
Police seized one mediums sized and 18 small sachets of suspected shabu worth P178,180 from them. They also recovered a .38 caliber gun from Hardy.
Suspects are now detained at Talisay Police Precinct pending the filing of charges against them.
