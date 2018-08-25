4 houses razed in Guadalupe fire

Four houses were burned down in a fire that hit a residential area in Sitio Banawa in Barangay Guadalupe on Saturday morning, August 25.

Chief Inspector Noel Ababon, Cebu City fire marshall, said that the alarm was received at 9:12 a.m. and was raised to 3rd alarm eight minutes after.

The fire was declared out at 10:33 a.m.

Damage was pegged at P150,000.

Ababon also said that they are still investigating the cause of the fire.