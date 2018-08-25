Minore Center, Hotel to open April 2019

The last remaining building that will complete the 23 Minore Park was revealed in Barangay Luz in Cebu City on Aug. 25, Saturday morning.

The Minore Center and Hotel will consists of the IC3 Convention Center, the Landers Supermarket and the Minore Chapel.

The Minore Center and Hotel is a four-storey building that covers 7,500 square meters of floor area. It will have 42 hotel rooms, business and office space, a restaurant and a half basement parking area.

The hotel will also be integrated into the IC3 Convention Center, where it will be used as a function room. The hotel is expected to open on April, 2019./Vincent Francisco, USJ-R Intern