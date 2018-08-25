Biz group, Cebu leaders echo fear over spate of killings, Osmeña says Hamada slay might scare away investors

As police investigators continue to dig deeper into the slay of businesswoman Junko Hamada, business, church, and government leaders expressed concerns that the unsolved killings will affect the image of Cebu and discourage people from visiting the island.

Dondi Joseph, president of the Cebu Business Club, said the killings have become so alarming.

He said it will take its toll on Cebu.

Fe Barino, vice chairman of Duros Group, called on the business community to come together and do their share in addressing the concern.

Cebu City Mayor Tomas Osmeña, in a post on Facebook, said Japanese investors may lose interest in doing business in the city following the killing of Hamada.

“I’m afraid people will lose their jobs,” he said. Msgr. Joseph Tan, spokesperson of the Cebu Archdiocese, called on the public to not lose hope and to continue praying for the end to the killings.

Chief Insp. Randy Caballes, station commander of Mambaling Police station, said they are looking at personal grudge and business rivalry as the possible motive behind the slay of Camada.