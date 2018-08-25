MCWD urges water users to ‘use only what they need’

As Pagasa confirms the increasing possibility of the El Niño phenomenon at the end of 2018, the Metropolitan Cebu Water District (MCWD) bares its sourcing plans to minimize the growing gap between the supply and demand in Metro Cebu.

MCWD urged water users to ‘use only what they need.’

Meanwhile, Pag-asa Mactan weather specialist Van Singson said Cebu will continue to experience sunny periods with partly cloudy to cloudy skies for the next five days.