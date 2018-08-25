Nine Korean nationals hurt in road mishap
At least nine Korean nationals were injured after the vehicle they boarded hit a concrete gutter in Barangay Palanas, Alcantara town on Saturday morning.
The victims were supposed to visit Moalboal town.
Police investigators said the driver of the van may have fallen asleep while driving.
The Korean nationals are recuperating at a nearby hospital.
