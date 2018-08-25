Mabatid defies Osmeña, to travel abroad even without the mayor’s approval

Although she didn’t get the nod of Cebu City Mayor Tomas Osmeña, Mabolo Barangay Captain Niña Mabatid will still travel to Australia from August 29 to Sept 6.

Mabatid said the DILG allowed her to go on vacation leave as long as she spends her own money for her travel.

Mabatid said Osmeña is vindictive and disrespectful.

Osmeña said Mabatid has been traveling almost every month and she just could not allow that to hamper the operations in Mabolo.