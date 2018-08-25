Retired cop laid to rest

Slain former police officer Wilfredo Amores was laid to rest at the Cebu-Mactan Memorial Gardens in Barangay Marigondon, Lapu-Lapu City.

The family and friends of Amores were in attendance as well as personnel of the Lapu-Lapu City Police Office. Senior Supt. Limuel Obon, Lapu-Lapu City police chief, said justice will be served to the Amores family.