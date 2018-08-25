Retired cop laid to rest
Slain former police officer Wilfredo Amores was laid to rest at the Cebu-Mactan Memorial Gardens in Barangay Marigondon, Lapu-Lapu City.
The family and friends of Amores were in attendance as well as personnel of the Lapu-Lapu City Police Office. Senior Supt. Limuel Obon, Lapu-Lapu City police chief, said justice will be served to the Amores family.
Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.