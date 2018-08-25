Snack company’s workers hold strike in Mandaue

More than 300 employees of Liwayway Marketing Corp. in Sitio Sudlon Barangay Maguikay, Mandaue city staged a strike Saturday, Aug. 25.

The workers asked the 200 other workers for solidarity by not working. Vista Villamiro, federation officer of the employees’ union said, they asked the company to make them regular workers.

They accused the company of union busting after they placed some of their officers on floating status. The strike was peaceful as police were stationed to monitor their protest.

Villamiro said they staged the strike after sensing that the management kept on delaying their schedule of settlement at the National Conciliation and Mediation Board (NCMB) and Department of Kabor and Employment (DOLE).

Liwayway Marketing Corp. is the manufacturer of all Oishi products.