BAN HELMET USE

The spate of killings perpetrated by motorcycle-riding assailants drew online calls for a ban on helmet use.

Facebook user Bernabe Bantaya Nakashima Elli wrote, “Ban 1st full face helmets b4 back riders. Then put CCTVs on corners and high ways.”

Joel Cabase Corona said, “Ban Helmet first..b4 banning backriders…”

While John Lanzaderas commented, “BAN ALL MOTORCYCLE BACK RIDING AND THE KILLINGS WILL STOP.”

Want to share your comments on pressing issues? Comment them on the official Facebook and Twitter pages of Cebu Daily News.