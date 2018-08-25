BAN HELMET USE
The spate of killings perpetrated by motorcycle-riding assailants drew online calls for a ban on helmet use.
Facebook user Bernabe Bantaya Nakashima Elli wrote, “Ban 1st full face helmets b4 back riders. Then put CCTVs on corners and high ways.”
Joel Cabase Corona said, “Ban Helmet first..b4 banning backriders…”
While John Lanzaderas commented, “BAN ALL MOTORCYCLE BACK RIDING AND THE KILLINGS WILL STOP.”
Want to share your comments on pressing issues? Comment them on the official Facebook and Twitter pages of Cebu Daily News.
Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.