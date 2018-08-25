Pimentel says Imee’s ‘move on’ comment is out of sequence

Senator Aquilino “Koko” Pimentel III argued on Saturday that offenders have no right to ask their victims to “move on” from history, saying it is not the “right sequence.” Pimentel was referring to the comment of Ilocos Norte Governor Imee Marcos who asked the public who continue criticizing her family to “move on.”

Imee Marcos is the eldest daughter of the late dictator Ferdinand Marcos and Ilocos Norte Rep. Imelda Marcos.

“Ang nagsasabi ng ‘move on’ is yung biktima. ’Yung mga naka-agrabyado, hindi pwedeng sila ’yung magsabi na mag-move on na kayo, kayong mga naisahan namin, mag-move on na kayo, hindi ganon,” Pimentel said in an interview with dwIZ.

(The one who should say “move on” is the victim. The offending party has no right to tell their victims to “move on,” that is not the way it goes.)

According to Pimentel, the public should be the first to initiate when to move on from whatever they have experienced under the dictatorship of Marcos.

The late strongman declared Martial Law in the country from 1972 to 1981 following a number of protest actions against his leadership.

He ruled the country for about 20 years, the longest administration recorded in the history of the Philippines.