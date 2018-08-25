City di Mare launched as premium stop for MyBus routes

A SYMBOLIC handshake between Filinvest (FLI) and Metro Rapid Transit Service, Inc. (MRTSI), represented by (from left) FLI Area Group Head for Sales, Angelyn Racaza, FLI Project Development Head for Visayas MRB, Julie Castanos, FLI Product Head for VisMin MRB, Clarissa Grindulo and MRTSI President Dennise Trajano, MRTSI VP for Operations, Fernan Alejandrino, MRTSI OIC for Operations, Arnold Famudulan marks a partnership with premium point-to-point bus service MyBus that now connects City di Mare, Cebu’s lifestyle capital, to the rest of the city with five routes stopping at strategic access points within the 50-hectare masterplanned development of Filinvest in the South Road Properties.

A trial run with City di Mare’s sales and marketing team and their partners was successfully launched this week, with regular operations slated to start on September 1.

Initially scheduled to ply the routes at intervals of 2 hours, the airconditioned, PWD-friendly, and CCTV-enabled buses connect the residential developments of Sanremo Oasis, Amalfi, the UP Professional Schools, and the only al fresco waterfront mall in Cebu, Il Corso, to as far as the Mactan Cebu International Airport.

For more details on routes, schedules and corresponding fees, please visit the City di Mare website at www.citydimare.com.