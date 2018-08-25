Korean hurt after tourist van hits gutter in Alcantara

A FILIPINO tour guide and a Korean tourist were injured after the van that they boarded hit a concrete gutter in Barangay Palanas, Alcantara town on Saturday morning.

Police investigators said that the victims along with eight other tourists mostly Koreans were heading for Moalboal town.

Police Officer 2 (PO2) Edward Sagon of the Alcantara Police Station said the van’s driver, Gleen Regalado, 27, a native of Zamboanga del Sur reportedly tried to overtake a Ceres bus but lost control resulting to the crash.

Initially, the police believed Regalado may have fallen asleep while driving.

“Ni-overtake ang driver sa Ceres. Wala niya ma-control ang manubela naderetso siya sa gutter,” Sagon said in a phone interview.

(The driver tried to overtake a Ceres bus but lost control of the steering wheel resulting to the accident)

The tourist van has nine Koreans, Japanese and Indonesian tourists who were headed for an outing to Moalboal town from Cebu City.

The two injured persons reportedly sustained minor injuries and were immediately treated with first aid.

Christian Marvin Espra, the injured tour guide, said that since no one suffered major injuries, they decided to continue with their trip to Moalboal which is about 13 kilometers from Alcantara.

Espra also said that they have no plans of filing charges against the driver of the van.