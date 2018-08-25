Walkable, bike-friendly SRP with BRT eyed

Mayor Tom plans to set up an integrated traffic system for future developments at South Road Properties

With the construction of two major developments expected to start soon in the South Road Properties (SRP), the Cebu City government is looking at establishing an integrated traffic system in the area to avoid congestion.

In a post on his official Facebook page last Friday evening, Cebu City Mayor Tomas Osmeña said he is now in talks with investors on coming up with the traffic system’s design.

“The objective now is to optimize the flow of people both in the project, and as integrated with other future developments in the SRP like Call Center City,” Osmeña stated.

He added that they are considering creating bike lanes, safer and wider pedestrian lanes, and optimizing the Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) as among the components of their planned traffic system.

“The idea is to make it (SRP) walkable, bike-friendly, and optimized the BRT so no one will need a private vehicle to get around,” Osmeña explained.

Presently, no public-utility jeepneys (PUJs) are allowed to traverse through the six-lane Cebu South Coastal Road (CSCR) expressway in SRP which connects the southern portion of Cebu City with Talisay City.

Two major dev’ts

The administration of Osmeña has recently signed the joint venture agreement (JVA) with Gokongwei-led Universal Hotels and Resorts Inc. (UHRI) on developing the eight-hectare Kawit Island into an integrated resort called Isla dela Victoria.

The construction of a casino, hotels, convention centers, an amphitheater is projected to generate 5,000 jobs.

Osmeña met with UHRI representatives last Friday morning to discuss, among others, the traffic system design appropriate for Isla dela Victoria.

On the other hand, Osmeña is also targeting to open the Call Center City, a one-stop shop for business process outsourcing (BPO) companies and their respective employees.

The Call Center City, which is planned to be built in a 60-hectare property at the SRP, just a few meters away from Isla dela Victoria, will not only house companies involved in the BPO industry such as call centers but also a dormitory and schools offering masters degree.

In earlier interviews, the mayor said the Call Center City might bring about 150,000 jobs for Cebuanos.