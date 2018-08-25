Awol cop caught with P118K of suspected shabu

A former police officer and his common law wife were arrested after they were caught with P50,000 worth of illegal drugs in an anti-illegal drug operation on Saturday (Aug. 25) in Barangay Kamagayan, Cebu City.

Former PO2 Julius Nacua, 46, and his common law wife, Dalia Celidio, were arrested in a buy-bust operation, said Chief Insp. Jackyll Bilibli, chief of the Cebu City Drug Enforcement Unit during an interview on Saturday.

Seized from Nacua and his partner were several sachets of suspected shabu with an estimated Dangerous Drugs Board value of P118,000, said Bilibli.

Operatives of the DEU also confiscated drug paraphernalia and ampules of nubain from the suspects.

Bilibli said that the operation was conducted after they learned about Nacua’s presence and illegal activities in the area.

In an interview with Cebu Daily News, Nacua said that he had been absent without official leave as a police officer since 2003 with his last assignment at the Bohol area.

He said that he entered the service in 1996.

He also admitted to his illegal activities.

Nacua and Celidio were detained at the Cebu City Police Office detention cell pending the filing of charges.