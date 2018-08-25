City honors PADS DB

For bagging the gold trophy during the 2018 Hong Kong International Dragon Boat Races held last June, the Philippine Accessible Disability Services (PADS) Adaptive Dragon Boat Racing Team will receive the Modern-day Hero Award by the Cebu City government.

In a statement issued last Friday, the City Hall’s Cultural and Historical Affairs Commission (CHAC) stated that they have chosen PADS as this year’s recipient for setting an example on overcoming physical disabilities.

“As the country remembers on Monday (August 27) all Filipinos who braved death and persecution for the nation, the Cebu City government will also be honoring individuals who have overcome physical disabilities and brought pride and honor to Cebu,” CHAC stated.

“PADS was chosen based on the recommendation of CHAC after the body learned of the triumph earned by the team during an international dragon boat competition in Hong Kong,” they added.

The Modern-day Hero Award organized by the city government is an annual ceremony recognizing today’s heroes during the National Heroes’ Day.

This year, it will be held at the Cebu City Hall grounds wherein Cebu City Mayor Tomas Osmeña is expected to make a speech.

“We are truly honored and humbled because we did not expect this prestigious award,” Pads Inc. chief executive officer John Paul Maunes told Cebu Daily News. “The team has been silently bringing pride and glory to the country in the national and international sporting arena for the past two years. This long overdue recognition is something they truly deserve,” he added.

According to Maunes, the team serves as an example and hope to the differently-abled individuals which is their main goal.

“Sports is the greatest equalizer. May the impact of our story become the beacon of light,” Maunes said. “Our combined disabilities is our greatest strength.”

Amidst the grandeur acknowledgment, Maunes still hopes that they can receive more than a recognition.

“I just hope that this does not stop only in awarding ceremonies,” Maunes shared. “I trust that they will give support to the athletes, disability sports development and the adaptive sports and rehabilitation program of PADS Inc.”

For the team, they are no longer competing just for themselves. “This is for our advocacy in the hopes to help and make a change for the disabled sector of our community.”

Up next for the team is the Dragons in Argao 4 Dragon Boat Competition which is slated September 22 and 23.