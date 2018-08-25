SLCC logs 2nd win in PSDL hoop

THE ST. Louis College Cebu (SLCC) defeated the Academia Del Christifidelis (ADC), 60-44, to log its second win in the 9th Private Schools Developmental League (PSDL) 18-Under Basketball tournament yesterday at the Cebu Cherish School, Inc. (CCSI) gym in Capitol Site, Cebu City.

SLCC is now holding an immaculate record of 2-0 (win-loss) while ADC is suffering the opposite.

Both teams were at par in the first half. However, in the second half, SLCC was able to take the upperhand through the 13-point effort of Dan Adrian Adolfo who combined with Joshua Reuyan, who had an 11-point output.

“ADC changes their defensive tactics in every set that is why the first half became very flat for us,” SLCC head coach Noel Saducas told Cebu Daily News. “I am glad that we were able to gain composure on the second half even though the gameplays were not what we have practiced,” he added.

In the other games, La Consolacion College (LCC) won against Divine Life Institute of Cebu (DLIC), 54-41, and CIE ruled over Sotero B. Cabahug (SBC)-Forum, 58-17, to complete the 18-Under bouts.

In the 16-Under games, Mandaue Christian School (MCS) triumphed against CCSI Red Fox, 39-30. This was followed by Colegio de la Inmaculada Concepcion-Cebu (CIC-C) ruling over St. Joseph’s Academy (SJA), 55-9, as well as SLCC winning against DLIC, 68-49, and LCC defeating Mt. Olives School of the Philippines (MOSP), 51-44.

For the 14-Under, MOSP won against SLCC, 49-18, while DLIC triumphed against St. Benedict, 59-46.

ADC defeated MOSP, 31-29, and DLIC thrashed St. Benedict, 67-43, in the 12-Under matches.