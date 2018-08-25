1990-Bayfront logs 7th win in SHAABAA

MANY-TIME MVP Dave Lim put up a double-double performance to power the 1990-Bayfront past the 1997-Top Shift Motors, 51-46, in Division A of the 23rd Sacred Heart Ateneo Alumni Basketball Athletic Association (SHAABAA) basketball tournament last Wednesday at the Ateneo de Cebu basketball courts along Mango Avenue.

Lim had 15 points and 11 rebounds while Dennis Miles had 10 points, three rebounds and five assists to help Bayfront win its seventh straight game and remain at the top of the standings in Division A.

In other Division A matches, the 1994-Corenergy pulled off a 46-41 win over the 1993-Kings Properties. Erickson Arienza carried 1994 to the win with solid numbers of 19 points, 11 boards and three steals.

The 1995-Air Spencer/DM8Composites Shipbuilding also bested the 1989-Chick@Phil, 49-37, while the 1996-Vic Enterprises won over the 1998-Toyota Mabolo, 45-39.

In the lone Division B match, the 2003-Landmasters continued their winning ways with a 38-29 win over the 2001-Mega Value. Justin Huang pushed 2003 to the win in the low-scoring affair with 17 points and 11 boards.

In Division C, the 2013-Hyksos Seafood Restaurant edged the 2010-Omega, 56-53.