Yaw-Yan ArDigma celebrates 46th founding anniversary

THE Yaw-Yan ArDigma Martial Arts Federation, Inc. will celebrate its 46th founding anniversary with another night of fun and get-together among its members in Barangay Fuente in Carmen, Cebu. A holy Mass at 1 p.m. will kick off the celebration.

Day-as Barangay Captain Freddie Esmas, an avid martial arts supporter, has been invited as the honored guest speaker of the momentous affair, which is a nationwide celebration for Philippine Yaw-Yan Martial Arts.

Yaw-Yan Cebu ArDigma founder Master Benigno “Ekin” R. Caniga, Jr. said that the other activities that have been lined up to spice up the gathering are the traditional baptismal rites and a series of demonstrations. “The old and new members of Yaw-Yan Cebu will have a get-together. This is a night of celebration and strengthening the bond of Yaw-Yan brotherhood and sisterhood,” said Master Ekin. “Throughout the years, Yaw-Yan has proven that we are one of the most effective martial arts and we should be proud because it is an authentic Filipino martial art.”

Aside from producing professional fighters, Master Ekin also said that they are continuing their grassroots program, especially in kickboxing.