Cebu’s Tabal finishes 11th in Asian Games women’s marathon
Cebuana Mary Joy Tabal placed 11th in women’s marathon of the 2018 Asian Games on Sunday morning in Jakarta, Indonesia.
The 29-year-old Tabal from Barangay Guba, Cenu City finished with a time of two hours, 51 minutes and 41 seconds.
Rose Chelimo of Bahrain won the gold medal, finishing in 2:34.51. Keiko Nogami of Japan and Hye Song Kim clinched the silver and bronze, respectively.
