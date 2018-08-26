Acquitted drug suspect shot dead in Mandaue City

A 52-year-old man was shot dead by unidentified men inside his house while watching television in Sitio Centro, Barangay Looc, Mandaue City at past 10 p.m. on Saturday (August 26).

The victim was identified as Gary Calderon, who died on the spot after sustaining multiple gunshot wounds in the body.

PO2 Juanito Libres, desk officer of Opao police station, said that the assailants appeared at the door entrance of the victim’s residence and fired shots at the victim several times.

The assailants fled immediately on board a motorcycle.

According to the victim’s family, Calderon was imprisoned for selling shabu in 2006 but was later acquitted last year.