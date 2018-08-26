Woman arrested for selling marijuana
A 47-year-old woman was arrested by the drug enforcement Unit of Guadalupe police station
after being caught of selling marijuana in Sitio Sambag 2, Barangay Guadalupe, Cebu City at past 11 p.m. on Saturday (August 25).
The suspect was identified as Josphine Padayo, 47, and a resident of the same place. Seized from Padayo were four medium packs of marijuana leaves.
The arrested woman is now under the custody of Guadalupe police station.
