Official statement of Mayor Vicente Loot on his absence from office

Mga minahal ko nga mga igsuon ug mga kauban sa panerbisyo,

In view of the recent trending in the Tri media and the social media as well regarding my absence in my office, which has been capitalised by my friends from the opposite side of the political fence who cannot wait for the next election, I find it necessary to send you a Piece of my mind why did this happen or why this has to happen..

I am a strong believer of Sun Tsu and his immortal philosophy in war. He said, HE WHO KNOWS WHEN HE CAN FIGHT AND WHEN HE CANNOT, WILL END UP VICTORIOUS. Simply said, it means discretion is the greatest virtue of valor..

And That is why, under the present circumstances, my temporary absence, has to happen or must happen. That is what victory requires. Let me share to all of you my reply to the ever inquisitive Cebu media.

“On the issue that I am hiding, let me reiterate my statement made after that failed ambush on me and my family- that i am not in hiding but I preferred to lay low and limit my exposure for security reasons as I perform my job away from the prying eyes of interested parties.

The function of the Mayor is purely ministerial with the support of an established system under the executive branch whose departments are run by Civil Servants whose security of tenure is protected by civil service law.

The Mayor is just a figurehead that makes sure that all other heads are putting their acts together in accordance with the functions responsibilities and accountabilities of their individual shops or Offices. That is how a leader should run his command, threatened or not. Leadership may sometimes be unseen but it should always be felt..

And the manner the governance is effectively working in DB at present, that is an assurance that they have a leader who knew his job, did his job, did his job well and did it with lots of difference”.

But what surprised me was the statement coming from the Governor, the last person I expect to say a statement of support when he said before Cebu Daily News,

“ AS LONG AS DBANTAYAN MAYOR VICENTE LOOT PERFORMS HIS DUTY AS A PUBLIC OFFICIAL, THEN THERE IS NO PROBLEM WITH HIM NOT PHYSICALLY PRESENT AT THE MAYORS OFFICE. The same sentiment or opinion was echoed by DILG.

To this, nag pasalamat ako kay Gov, ug Manghinaut ako nga nakabasa ug naka Dungog usab ang iya mga ka Partido nga Naa sa SB nga excited kaayo sa motubag sa mga pangutana nga buot hunahunaon Dili ila para tubagon..

Mga kaigsuonan, I am not remiss in my job, you govt personnel are performing your jobs according to my guidance thru your Dept Heads, under the sytem I earlier mentioned. you implement projects, plans and programs, delivered basic services and you are being paid on time.. that is basically the function of the mayor.

It is in this light that I extend my deepest and heartfelt thanks and appreciation to all department and office heads for making the chain of command work effectively and efficiently.

The same intensity of gratitude goes to all line personnel, from regular, casual and job order employees for behaving and cooperating . Your unselfish acts make the Sytem work effectively perfect.

All these I owe you, as I pledge not to fail you. YOUR MAYOR HAS TO LIVE TO FIGHT ANOTHER DAY. As what I’ve kept on repeating, as Servant Leader, I NEED TO SURVIVE LIFE SO I CAN GIVE OTHERS A BETTER LIFE … Happy Fiesta!!! I love you all!! SEE YOU SOON!