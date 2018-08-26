Mayor Loot justifies limited public exposure for security reasons

Daanbantayan Mayor Vicente Loot has clarified that he decided to limit public exposure for security reasons.

In an official statement sent to reporters, Loot said assured that he continues to perform his duties as town mayor and makes sure that all other heads in the municipality are doing their functions and responsibilities. Tagged by President Rodrigo Duterte as drug protector, Loot was no longer seen reporting in his office.

Loot feared over his safety, especially after a foiled ambush targeting the mayor and his family last May.

“On the issue that I am hiding, let me reiterate my statement made after that failed ambush on me and my family- that I am not in hiding but I preferred to lay low and limit my exposure for security reasons as I perform my job away from the prying eyes of interested parties,” he said in the statement.