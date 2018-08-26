Palma: Rethink reward offer for killing of ‘ninja cops’
Cebu Archbishop Jose Palma is urging those who offer rewards for the killing of police scalawags to use the money elsewhere instead.
Palma said that offering rewards for killing people, even those who are identified as rogue policemen, will only result to violence.
The prelate is willing to initiate dialogues with the police to find ways to help stop the killings.
