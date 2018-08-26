Cebu archdiocese helps drug addicts to recover

The Be Intimate with God (BIG) Day, a spiritual healing event for drug recoverers, was held at the IC3 Pavilion, Cebu City on Sunday (August 26).

Cebu Archbishop Jose Palma, who officiated the Mass, said in his homily that the church supports the measures taken by the government to deter drug infestation, but not the killings of the people allegedly involved in drugs.

BIG Day was organized by the Archdiocese of Cebu’s Commission on the Laity for the drug surrenderees who graduated from the Surrender to God (SuGod) faith and community-based drug rehabilitation program.