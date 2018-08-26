DOH-7 warns public of excessive heat exposure

The Department of Health in Central Visayas (DOH-7) is asking Cebuanos to avoid overexposure to the heat of the sun to avoid health hazards.

DOH-7 regional director Jaime Bernadas said the prolonged exposure can lead to ailments such as heat stroke, skin diseases and respiratory disease.

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) in Mactan said that the temperature in Cebu reached record high on Thursday (August 23), with a temperature of 35.2 degrees Celsius and heat index of 42 degrees.