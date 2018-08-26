CEC shocks USPF in Cesafi juniors

The Cebu Eastern College (CEC) Dragons shocked the University of Southern Philippines Foundation (USPF) Baby Panthers, 71-61, in the high school division of the 2018 Cesafi basketball tournament on Sunday afternoon at the Cebu Coliseum.

Versatile big man Ivan Ares piled up 26 points while Nick Galope backed him up with 15 points to pull off the win over the runner-up of the Partner’s Cup.

Also getting a win was the University of San Carlos (USC) Baby Warriors, which beat the University of San Jose-Recoletos (USJ-R) Baby Jaguars, 69-56.

Khadshien Tagalog led the way with 15 points while Clint Octaviano pitched in 14.

In the 12-under division games, USC bested guest team Sisters of Mary-Boystown, 50-42, while CEC destroyed the Cebu Institute of Technology-University, 81-24.