UC off to hot start in Cesafi men’s hoops

The University of Cebu (UC) Webmasters wasted no time announcing their intentions for the crown as they thrashed the University of San Carlos (USC) Warriors, 72-50, in the 2018 Cesafi men’s basketball tournament on Sunday evening at the Cebu Coliseum.

John Jabello led UC in scoring with 17 while Cameroonian forward Frederick Elombe added 15. Darrell Shane Menina, playing in his first Cesafi game since high school, added 14.

Sommy Managor paced USC with 17, John Reel Saycon put up 11 while Justin Jules Langres added 10

The Warriors scored the game’s first four points but that proved to be their high point as the Webmasters found their groove and ended the first on top, 22-6.

Things just took a turn for the worse for USC as they failed to score for the first six minutes and 39 seconds of the third period, while UC scored 11 straight capped by a three-pointer by Paul Galinato that put them up 57-29.