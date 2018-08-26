Man found inside motel room with bullet wounds on the head
A male victim of about 20 years old died from two gunshot wounds on his head around 7 p.m. today.
Nagiel Bañacia, head of the Cebu City Disaster Risk Reduction Management Office (CCDRRMO), posted on his Facebook page that the victim was already without any pulse when found inside a motel in Barangay Mabolo.
He said that an ambulance was already deployed to the area.
Police investigators are yet to identify the victim and determine the circumstance surrounding his death. / with Paul Lauro
