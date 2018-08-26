UV retains SBP crown

The University of the Visayas (UV) retained their SBP title in the 33rd SBP Passerelle Twin Tournament sponsored by Milo after they crushed rivals Sacred Heart School-Ateneo de Cebu, 49-33, in the finals last Saturday at the Ateneo de Cebu basketball courts along Mango Avenue.

The Baby Lancers of head coach Ronald Bucao did not take long to assert their dominance as they raced off to a 15-3 lead after the first period before raising it to 14, 24-10, at halftime.

The lead went to a high of 19, 32-13, but Ateneo de Cebu rallied and pulled to within eight, 29-37, after two free throws by Renzo Zanoria, with time down to 4:20.

But that was as close as the boys in blue got as UV responded with a triple from Kent Castro and a deuce from Marc Abangan that pushed their lead to 13 with 3:06 remaining.

Denver Bisnar led UV in scoring with 11 points while John Toring added nine markers and four rebounds.

Nobody scored in double-figures for Ateneo de Cebu. Zanoria scored nine points in the losing cause.