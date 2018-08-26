EARLY UPSET: USJ-R takes down UV

The University of San Jose-Recoletos (USJ-R) Jaguars started their campaign this season with a massive upset as they took down the reigning champions University of the Visayas (UV) Green Lancers, 89-73, in the 2018 Cesafi men’s basketball tournament Sunday night at the Cebu Coliseum.

Reigning MVP Jaybie Mantilla led the Jaguars with 21 points while Segamars Ewinike finished with 19 points. Fletcher Galvez added 14, RJ Dinolan had 11 while Tricky Peromingan collected 10.

Bassiere Sackour led UV with 18 while Rey Suerte had 15.