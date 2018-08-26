Cebuano UAAP players to play in Surigao del Sur

RISING Cebuano hardcourt stars in the University Athletic Association of the Philippines will try to outshine each other as the National University (NU) Bullpups and the Far Eastern University (FEU) Tamaraws Team B figure in an exhibition game on Monday in San Agustin, Surigao del Sur.

The event, spearheaded by Cebu-based basketball patron Jason Arquisola of the SG-ARQ Builders, is among the highlights of the fiesta celebration in honor of San Agustin.

Former University of the Visayas crafty point guard Steve Nash Enriquez will strut his wares under his new team, the NU Bullpups, alongside Batang Gilas members Karl Tamayo, Gerry Abadiano and Terrence Fortea.

They will be coached by Goldwyn Monteverde, who also serves as the assistant coach of the Philippine team for the 2019 FIBA under-19 Basketball World Cup. Monteverde will be assisted by Cebuano Marvin Caro, who is also the assistant coach of Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League’s Zamboanga Valientes.

Enriquez will go up against fellow Cebuanos Travis Mantua, Rendell Senining and James Tempra, who are the front liners of the FEU Tamaraws.

Mantua is one of the instrumental players of the back-to-back titles of Sacred Heart School-Ateneo de Cebu (SHS-ADC) in the Cesafi’s high school division while Senining, also suited up for the SHS-ADC before donning the University of San Jose-Recoletos (USJ-R) Jaguars jersey.

Tempra, on the other hand, was one of the most reliable forward of the Cebu Eastern College (CEC) Dragons. They will be coached by another Cebuano, Ryan Betia.

Before the match, the Bullpups and the Tamaraws will hold a free basketball clinic for the young aspiring cagers in line with San Agustin’s grassroots sports development program.