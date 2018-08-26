Diabetes: Time’s running out

Proper education and awareness is key to stem rising numbers of Filipinos with diabetes

IN THE FACE of advancements in medical treatments and technology, diabetes remains a prevalent chronic disease that afflicts a huge number of Filipinos. In fact, the Philippine Center for Diabetes Education Foundation cites diabetes as the eighth leading cause of death in the country.

There were over 3.7 million cases of diabetes in the last year alone, estimates from the International Diabetes Federation (IDF) show.

The Philippines has also recorded a 6.2 prevalence rate of diabetes among adults with an average total of 3,722 cases, according to the International Diabetes Federation.

At the current rate Filipinos are developing the disease, IDF forecasts there would be at least 183 million diabetic Filipinos by 2045—this means that in less than 50 years, if the trend continues, the Philippines would be among the top 10 countries with the most reported cases of diabetes.

Diabetes is a metabolism disorder characterized by insufficient production or utilization of insulin by the body, resulting in increased sugar levels in the blood and urine.

This condition may lead to long-term damage and failure of organs, especially the eyes, kidneys, nerves, blood vessels, and limbs.

To help curb the rising numbers of Filipino diabetics, Johnson & Johnson Philippines continues to actively partner with hospitals and medical groups to inform and educate the public on the treatment and detection of diabetes as its top priority.

Johnson & Johnson Philippines has teamed up with the Philippine College of Diabetology and the Philippine Society of Endocrinology Diabetes and Metabolism to manage and educate diabetic patients and their families.

Despite its prevalence, there are several methods to prevent the onset of diabetes, as the disease can be addressed early on by adopting healthy lifestyle habits.

“The disease itself may be old science but, apart from keeping healthy lifestyles, there are always new developments when it comes to treating diabetes,” says Dr. Erwin Benedicto, Senior Manager, Scientific Affairs and Medical Compliance of Johnson & Johnson (Philippines), Inc.

“Type 2 diabetes is caused by a combination of lifestyle and genetic factors. It is a disease not merely related to family history, but also it is a condition that may be caused by lifestyle. So people should take heart—we can always make the conscious effort to develop a healthier lifestyle or seek proper attention to either avoid or address the disease,” adds Benedicto.

While some individuals may be genetically disposed to developing diabetes, a combination of multiple factors, such as high blood pressure,

abnormal cholesterol levels, obesity, and sedentary lifestyles, can vastly increase the risk of acquiring the disease.

“Leading an active lifestyle, maintaining healthy body weight, and keeping to a balanced diet can greatly prevent the onset of diabetes,” says Benedicto.

Simple healthy eating habits, such as replacing sugary drinks with water, choosing foods with lower glycemic index, and eating more home-cooked meals, will contribute reducing the risk of developing diabetes, he adds.

Professional support

Professional diabetic treatment may be easily found in most clinics and hospitals, from specialists (endocrinologists, diabetologists, cardiologists, nephrologists) and primary care physicians (family physicians, general practitioners and internists).

Johnson & Johnson Philippines has likewise supported the endeavors of these professionals with its medical devices, medications, and testing and screening activities.

The company’s diabetes medication, Canaglifozin, treats more than eight million patients in the United States and over six thousand patients in the Philippines.

Belonging to the class of drugs called SGLT2 inhibitors, Canagliflozin reduces blood sugar through urination, and improves systolic blood pressure as well as the weight of the patient.